Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) is Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s Largest Position

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 579,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,605 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF makes up approximately 16.0% of Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management owned approximately 0.97% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $47,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1,117.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 354,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,683,000 after buying an additional 325,730 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $21,901,000. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,086,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,222,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,683,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,605,000 after purchasing an additional 248,936 shares during the period.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AVUS traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $89.27. 220,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,841. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $68.68 and a 12-month high of $89.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Articles

