Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,400 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the February 29th total of 138,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Avalon Advanced Materials Price Performance

Avalon Advanced Materials stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.06. 268,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,270. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Avalon Advanced Materials has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average is $0.08.

About Avalon Advanced Materials

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of rare metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, yttrium, and zirconium deposits, as well as rare earth elements.

