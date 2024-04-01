Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,400 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the February 29th total of 138,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Avalon Advanced Materials Price Performance
Avalon Advanced Materials stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.06. 268,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,270. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Avalon Advanced Materials has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average is $0.08.
About Avalon Advanced Materials
