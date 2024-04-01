Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) Short Interest Update

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,200 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the February 29th total of 60,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Avalo Therapeutics by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 649,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 124,769 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $433,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Avalo Therapeutics by 819.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 327,241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Avalo Therapeutics alerts:

Avalo Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVTX traded down $4.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,608,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,743. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.35 and a 200-day moving average of $15.94. Avalo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $1,130.40.

Avalo Therapeutics Company Profile

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of immune dysregulation. The company's drug candidates include AVTX-002, a fully human anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody, which is under Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-eosinophilic asthma, as well as Crohn's disease; Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome; and AVTX-008, a fully human B and T Lymphocyte Attenuator (BTLA) agonist fusion protein.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avalo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.