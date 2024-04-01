Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF) Short Interest Update

Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the February 29th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Autoneum Stock Performance

Shares of Autoneum stock remained flat at $165.87 during trading hours on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.74. Autoneum has a 12-month low of $165.87 and a 12-month high of $165.87.

About Autoneum

Autoneum Holding AG develops and manufactures acoustic and thermal management solutions for vehicles. It offers multifunctional and lightweight components and systems for noise and heat protection. The company provides engine and e-motor encapsulations, frunks, outer dashes, hoodliners, engine top covers, and outer trunk floor insulators; and underbody products, including under body and battery shields, wheelhouse outer liners, outer tunnel and floor insulators, battery electromagnetic shields, under battery shields, and heatshields.

