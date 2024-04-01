Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $320.00 target price on the software company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $232.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.44.

Autodesk Price Performance

Autodesk stock traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $258.77. The company had a trading volume of 125,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,995. The company has a market capitalization of $55.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.43. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $188.38 and a 12-month high of $279.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $457,645.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,621.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $457,645.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,621.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total transaction of $132,154.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,047,548.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,695 shares of company stock valued at $12,046,658. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autodesk

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 237 shares of the software company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,762 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the software company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,375 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the software company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

(Get Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

