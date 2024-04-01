Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stake Lessened by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,078 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,901 shares during the quarter. Autodesk accounts for approximately 2.8% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Alta Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Autodesk worth $43,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 86.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 4,381 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the third quarter worth about $330,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 19,776 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after buying an additional 7,451 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its stake in Autodesk by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 4,355 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth about $24,349,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $5,473,569.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,354,327.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.01, for a total value of $1,443,835.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,259 shares in the company, valued at $8,387,662.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $5,473,569.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,213 shares in the company, valued at $27,354,327.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,695 shares of company stock valued at $12,046,658. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADSK. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $232.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet raised Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.44.

Shares of ADSK stock traded down $3.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $256.70. The company had a trading volume of 218,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,402. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.15. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $188.38 and a one year high of $279.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $54.91 billion, a PE ratio of 61.59, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.43.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

