Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX) Price Target Lowered to $36.00 at Roth Mkm

Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Roth Mkm from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 88.98% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Atlas Lithium from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Atlas Lithium
Atlas Lithium Trading Up 11.9 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlas Lithium
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Lithium in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Lithium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Lithium in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Lithium during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Atlas Lithium during the second quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.35% of the company’s stock.
Atlas Lithium Company Profile
Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and mining company in Brazil. It operates the Minas Gerais lithium project that consists of 54 mineral rights covering an area of 59,275 acres located within the Brazilian Eastern Pegmatitic Province; and Northeastern Brazil lithium project, which consists of 7 mineral rights covering an area of 16,266 acres in the States of Paraíba and Rio Grande do Norte in northeastern Brazil.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Atlas Lithium
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Analysts are Bullish on These 4 Oversold Large Cap Stocks
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now, Ahead of the Q1 Reports
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks: Which to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.