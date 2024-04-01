ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) Short Interest Down 15.9% in March

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the February 29th total of 39,600 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

ATIF Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ ATIF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.97. The company had a trading volume of 272 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,646. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average of $1.05. ATIF has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $2.10.

Get ATIF alerts:

About ATIF

(Get Free Report)

Read More

ATIF Holdings Limited operates as a business consulting company in Hong Kong, the United States, and Mexico. It offers financial consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The company primarily focuses on helping clients going public on the national stock exchanges and OTC markets in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for ATIF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATIF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.