AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Trading Down 6.2%

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.72 and last traded at $2.72. 1,624,149 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 4,450,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.88. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 357.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. AST SpaceMobile, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Midland, Texas.

