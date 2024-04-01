Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Aspira Women’s Health Trading Down 9.6 %

NASDAQ:AWH opened at $3.10 on Thursday. Aspira Women’s Health has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $6.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.28. The company has a market capitalization of $32.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.66.

Institutional Trading of Aspira Women’s Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $617,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new position in Aspira Women’s Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 125,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 35,177 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aspira Women’s Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 252,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 100,727 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

