AsiaBaseMetals (CVE:ABZ) Stock Price Up 33.3%

AsiaBaseMetals Inc. (CVE:ABZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 33.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 353,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 362% from the average daily volume of 76,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

AsiaBaseMetals Stock Up 33.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.11. The stock has a market cap of C$4.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Raj Chowdhry acquired 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,000.00. Insiders bought a total of 360,500 shares of company stock valued at $35,905 over the last quarter. 67.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AsiaBaseMetals Company Profile

AsiaBaseMetals Inc focuses on the exploration and development of precious and base metals properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, zinc copper, cobalt, and lithium deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Gnome project consisting of 1,996 hectares located in British Columbia. AsiaBaseMetals Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

