Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,709.38 ($59.51).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AHT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 5,300 ($66.98) to GBX 5,100 ($64.45) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Ashtead Group to GBX 700 ($8.85) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 6,800 ($85.93) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Ashtead Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 615 ($7.77) price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 4th.

Shares of Ashtead Group stock opened at GBX 5,640 ($71.28) on Monday. Ashtead Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,386 ($55.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,794 ($73.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5,312.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,112.37. The company has a market capitalization of £24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,931.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,739.73%.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

