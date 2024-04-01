Ashish Agrawal Sells 4,504 Shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Stock

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) CFO Ashish Agrawal sold 4,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $212,138.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,065,396.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CTS Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of CTS traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.17. 81,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,020. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.06. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 0.61. CTS Co. has a 1-year low of $35.50 and a 1-year high of $49.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $124.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.51 million. CTS had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CTS Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

CTS Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CTS by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,331,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $131,316,000 after purchasing an additional 162,871 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of CTS by 1.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,150,545 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $107,276,000 after acquiring an additional 59,524 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CTS by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,772,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $121,252,000 after acquiring an additional 42,176 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of CTS by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,344,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $58,787,000 after acquiring an additional 94,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of CTS by 2.3% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,235,401 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,566,000 after acquiring an additional 27,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti cut CTS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on CTS from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

About CTS

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

