ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Shares Gap Down to $10.99

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.99, but opened at $10.77. ASE Technology shares last traded at $10.95, with a volume of 609,279 shares.

ASE Technology Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.93. The company has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.25.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 44.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,745,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $239,504,000 after buying an additional 9,418,840 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 16.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,456,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,151,000 after buying an additional 1,612,295 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 11.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,226,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,081,000 after buying an additional 866,926 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,549,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,238,000 after acquiring an additional 927,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,684,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,641,000 after acquiring an additional 483,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

