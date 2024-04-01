ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Shares Gap Down to $10.99

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.99, but opened at $10.77. ASE Technology shares last traded at $10.95, with a volume of 609,279 shares.
ASE Technology Trading Down 1.3 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.93. The company has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.25.
ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASE Technology
About ASE Technology
ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ASE Technology
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Analysts are Bullish on These 4 Oversold Large Cap Stocks
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now, Ahead of the Q1 Reports
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks: Which to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.