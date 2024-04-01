ASD (ASD) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.66 Million

ASD (ASD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. ASD has a total market cap of $47.44 million and approximately $2.66 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ASD has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. One ASD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0718 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular exchanges.

ASD Profile

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.07500453 USD and is up 4.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,794,359.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

