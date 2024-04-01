Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Short Interest Up 13.3% in March

Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 595,800 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the February 29th total of 526,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 487,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Ascot Resources Trading Up 6.8 %
Shares of Ascot Resources stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $0.54. 129,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,974. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.37. Ascot Resources has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $0.59.
About Ascot Resources
