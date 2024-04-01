Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Short Interest Up 13.3% in March

Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 595,800 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the February 29th total of 526,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 487,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Ascot Resources Trading Up 6.8 %

Shares of Ascot Resources stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $0.54. 129,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,974. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.37. Ascot Resources has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $0.59.

About Ascot Resources

Ascot Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral development and exploration company in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, porphyry copper, molybdenum, and gravel deposits. The Company's principal property includes two landholdings, including its 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project covering an area of 8,133 hectares; and Red Mountain Project that covers an area of 17,125 hectares located in British Columbia.

