Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Sells 907 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $4,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWV. Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock traded down $0.98 on Monday, reaching $299.10. 32,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,334. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $289.03 and its 200-day moving average is $268.42. The firm has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $231.02 and a one year high of $300.72.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

