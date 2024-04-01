Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 224 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial makes up about 1.4% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $8,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 535.4% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI downgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $394.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $428.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total value of $721,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,378. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 1,652 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total transaction of $721,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,378. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.22, for a total value of $3,780,841.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,731,807.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,161 shares of company stock worth $35,560,647 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock traded down $3.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $435.05. 126,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,781. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $406.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $368.87. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.85 and a 52-week high of $440.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $43.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.78%.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.