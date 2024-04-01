Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Shockwave Medical were worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AMI Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,092,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,158,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Shockwave Medical by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 23,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Shockwave Medical by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Shockwave Medical by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the period. 95.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV traded down $3.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $322.15. 259,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,181. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $256.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.08. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.00 and a 12 month high of $331.58. The company has a current ratio of 11.76, a quick ratio of 10.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92.

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $202.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.71 EPS. Shockwave Medical’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. CL King assumed coverage on Shockwave Medical in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $368.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $284.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $260.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Shockwave Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shockwave Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.44.

In related news, VP Trinh Phung sold 1,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.18, for a total transaction of $298,815.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,646,383.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Shockwave Medical news, VP Trinh Phung sold 1,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.18, for a total value of $298,815.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,646,383.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Laura Francis sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,813 shares of company stock worth $28,337,059 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shockwave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters used in IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter used for IVL System in large diameter vessels.

