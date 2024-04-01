Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Increases Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 59.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,249 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,286 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth $100,508,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 1,162.0% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,149,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,319 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at $99,035,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Trade Desk by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,367,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Trade Desk by 74.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,853,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $88.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $87.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 814,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,005,757. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.97. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $94.00. The firm has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.50.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $605.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.61 million. On average, analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $6,132,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,551,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,905,976.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $188,217.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,941.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $6,132,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,551,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,905,976.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 426,562 shares of company stock valued at $35,446,258 over the last quarter. 10.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

