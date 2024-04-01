Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Has $7.32 Million Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks accounts for approximately 1.2% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $7,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,511,732 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,215,410,000 after acquiring an additional 304,272 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $751,276,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,430,299 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $804,199,000 after purchasing an additional 86,995 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,376,601 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $673,731,000 after purchasing an additional 92,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,662,820 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $389,832,000 after purchasing an additional 36,859 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.82.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $5.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $278.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,531,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,945,975. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.30 and a 1-year high of $380.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $317.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.56. The company has a market cap of $90.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.80, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.19.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 36.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total value of $15,436,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,955,958.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total transaction of $15,436,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,105 shares in the company, valued at $67,955,958.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,153 shares of company stock valued at $44,107,332 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

