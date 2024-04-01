Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Has $5.34 Million Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $5,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,329,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,872,883,000 after acquiring an additional 870,481 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 22.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,915,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $568,817,000 after buying an additional 538,119 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 605.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,449,000 after buying an additional 2,283,343 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 31.1% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,612,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $519,823,000 after buying an additional 619,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 3.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,956,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $389,229,000 after purchasing an additional 62,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $297.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.73.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock traded down $2.12 on Monday, reaching $310.76. 82,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,785. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.37 and a 52 week high of $325.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $285.73 and a 200 day moving average of $247.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of 136.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $432.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.97 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 14.11%. Equities analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, President Joshua Isner sold 35,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total value of $8,909,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 309,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,911,067.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

