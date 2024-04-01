Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.74 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Agincourt Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Agincourt Capital Management LLC now owns 146,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 116.2% in the third quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 25,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 13,778 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 516.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 7,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 65,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,159,000 after purchasing an additional 12,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.94. 3,867,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,822,959. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.41. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $100.98.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

