Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.36 Million Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,391,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,422,963,000 after buying an additional 398,367 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,775,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195,934 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,050,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,413,244,000 after purchasing an additional 391,238 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Charles Schwab by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563,389 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,325,555,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Price Performance

NYSE SCHW traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,798,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,724,580. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.97 and a 200 day moving average of $61.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.65 and a one year high of $72.94.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 39.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SCHW. StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.12.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Charles Schwab

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $1,047,976.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 61,331,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,921,548,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $1,047,976.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 61,331,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,921,548,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 71,226 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $4,628,977.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 61,251,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,704,959.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 216,584 shares of company stock valued at $14,200,769. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.