Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,939 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $6,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in Halliburton by 800.0% during the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 27,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Harrell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,475 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243,993 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $8,591,000 after buying an additional 13,565 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Halliburton by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 52,297 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 23,390 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HAL traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,801,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,396,000. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $27.84 and a 1 year high of $43.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $35.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.00.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $13,308,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,793,229.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $176,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at $339,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $13,308,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,793,229.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Atb Cap Markets cut Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Further Reading

