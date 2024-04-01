Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of IVW stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $84.49. 1,329,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,792,522. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $63.10 and a 12-month high of $85.56.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

