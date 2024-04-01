Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 318 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XYL. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Xylem during the second quarter worth about $45,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Xylem in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the third quarter worth $38,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In related news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $293,270.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,032.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Xylem news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $293,270.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,032.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $122,890.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,682.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XYL shares. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Xylem from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Xylem Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:XYL traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $128.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,168. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.59 and a fifty-two week high of $130.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.51, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.10.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 52.94%.

Xylem Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

