Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 2,831 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 174,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 8.6% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $52,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF stock traded down $0.69 on Monday, hitting $336.36. 396,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,380,566. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $327.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $239.23 and a twelve month high of $340.83.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

