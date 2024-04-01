Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 156 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,256 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.7% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $10,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Richelieu Gestion SA bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Robbins Farley bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 340.0% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 148.1% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on UNH. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $551.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $584.00 to $581.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $480.00 price target (down previously from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.33.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE UNH traded down $3.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $490.89. The company had a trading volume of 856,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,044,353. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $502.51 and a 200 day moving average of $519.09. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.68 and a 1-year high of $554.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The company had revenue of $94.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.34 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

About UnitedHealth Group



UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

