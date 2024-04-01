Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Short Interest Update

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the February 29th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Asahi Kasei Trading Down 0.6 %

AHKSY stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.67. 9,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.70. Asahi Kasei has a one year low of $11.80 and a one year high of $15.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.85.

Get Asahi Kasei alerts:

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Asahi Kasei had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter.

Asahi Kasei Company Profile

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures and sells chemicals. It offers caustic soda, chemical fertilizers, nitric acid, ammonia, acrylonitrile, methyl methacrylate, styrene, adipic acid, hexamethylene diamine, AH salt, propionitrile, sodium cyanide, acetonitrile, methacrylonitrile, cyclohexyl methacrylate, polyethylenes, polyethylenes powder, PMMA resin, polystyrene, polybutadiene rubbers, styrene/butadiene rubbers, clear styrenic copolymer, styrenic thermoplastic elastomer, hydrogenated styrenic elastomers, membranes and systems, functional materials, foams, purging compound, polyisocyanates, polycarbonatediol, aluminum paste, latex, photopolymers and platemaking systems, films, cyclohexanol, cyclohexane, and cyclohexene.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Asahi Kasei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asahi Kasei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.