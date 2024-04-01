Aryzta Ag (OTCMKTS:ARZTF) Short Interest Update

Aryzta Ag (OTCMKTS:ARZTF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,846,400 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the February 29th total of 8,655,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,846.4 days.

Aryzta Stock Performance

Shares of ARZTF remained flat at C$1.86 during mid-day trading on Monday. Aryzta has a 1 year low of C$1.70 and a 1 year high of C$1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.74.

Get Aryzta alerts:

About Aryzta

(Get Free Report)

See Also

ARYZTA AG provides products and services for in-store bakery solutions in Europe and internationally. It offers pastries, cookies, buns, bread, rolls, artisan loaves, sweet baked goods, morning goods, and savory and other products. The company is also involved in asset management services; and distribution of food products.

Receive News & Ratings for Aryzta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aryzta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.