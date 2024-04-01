Aryzta Ag (OTCMKTS:ARZTF) Short Interest Update

Aryzta Ag (OTCMKTS:ARZTF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,846,400 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the February 29th total of 8,655,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,846.4 days.
Aryzta Stock Performance
Shares of ARZTF remained flat at C$1.86 during mid-day trading on Monday. Aryzta has a 1 year low of C$1.70 and a 1 year high of C$1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.74.
About Aryzta
