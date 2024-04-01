ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 10.4% from the February 29th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ArrowMark Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BANX traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.82. The company had a trading volume of 14,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,103. ArrowMark Financial has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $19.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.94.

ArrowMark Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This is a positive change from ArrowMark Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ArrowMark Financial

ArrowMark Financial Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BANX. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in ArrowMark Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 50.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArrowMark Financial during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArrowMark Financial during the second quarter worth $275,000. 24.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ArrowMark Financial Corp. is a closed-end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests in stocks of companies operating across financials, banks sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.

