ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 10.4% from the February 29th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
ArrowMark Financial Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BANX traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.82. The company had a trading volume of 14,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,103. ArrowMark Financial has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $19.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.94.
ArrowMark Financial Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This is a positive change from ArrowMark Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.56%.
ArrowMark Financial Company Profile
ArrowMark Financial Corp. is a closed-end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests in stocks of companies operating across financials, banks sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.
