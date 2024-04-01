Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AWI. UBS Group upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $98.29.

Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $124.22 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.66 and a 200 day moving average of $94.48. Armstrong World Industries has a one year low of $62.03 and a one year high of $125.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.12.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 17.28%. The business had revenue of $312.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.40%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 182.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

