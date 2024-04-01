Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM) Shares Acquired by FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd.

FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 426,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,351 shares during the period. ARM makes up approximately 5.6% of FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in ARM were worth $32,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARM. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ARM during the 3rd quarter valued at $581,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in ARM during the third quarter worth $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ARM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARM during the third quarter worth $114,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARM traded up 2.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching 127.12. 4,382,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,256,607. The business’s fifty day moving average is 115.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is 79.89. Arm Holdings plc has a one year low of 46.50 and a one year high of 164.00.

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported 0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.25 by 0.04. The firm had revenue of 824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 762.50 million. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arm Holdings plc will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ARM from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. New Street Research restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of ARM in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ARM from $75.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of ARM from $48.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of ARM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ARM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 85.78.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

