Ark One Day Volume Reaches $16.42 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 1st. Over the last week, Ark has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a total market capitalization of $187.95 million and approximately $16.42 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can currently be bought for about $1.04 or 0.00001504 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000174 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00001936 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001493 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001519 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00002702 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001271 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 179,886,486 coins and its circulating supply is 179,887,258 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

