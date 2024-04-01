Argus Lowers Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target to $20.00

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Argus from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.30% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.37.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCL traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.22. The company had a trading volume of 15,411,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,575,090. The stock has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.54 and a beta of 2.54. Carnival Co. & has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.36.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 1.79%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 153,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $2,366,903.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,797,047.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 4.1% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 59.6% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carnival Co. &

(Get Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.