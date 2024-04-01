Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Shares Gap Down to $3.43

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.43, but opened at $3.35. Ardagh Metal Packaging shares last traded at $3.34, with a volume of 148,632 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMBP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.00 to $3.70 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America cut Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $4.10 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $3.20 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays downgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.30.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.51.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a positive return on equity of 38.48% and a negative net margin of 1.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.76%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently -333.33%.

Institutional Trading of Ardagh Metal Packaging

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBP. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the first quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 87,295 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,648,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,401,000 after acquiring an additional 51,261 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 176,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 88,922 shares during the period. 16.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

