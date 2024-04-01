Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

Archrock Stock Performance

Shares of AROC opened at $19.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.25. Archrock has a 12-month low of $8.78 and a 12-month high of $20.14.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The business had revenue of $259.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.42 million. Archrock had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Archrock will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archrock Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Archrock’s payout ratio is currently 98.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blackstone Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 4,211.9% during the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 5,903,142 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $90,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766,237 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 18.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,454,203 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,659 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,113,865 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $78,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,309 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Archrock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,380,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Archrock by 5.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,248,507 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $110,735,000 after acquiring an additional 963,291 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

