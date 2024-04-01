Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Purchased by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 10,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 20,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 25,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down from $104.00) on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE ADM traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,724,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,609,465. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.72 and a fifty-two week high of $87.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.67 and a 200-day moving average of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.77.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.79 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 3.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

