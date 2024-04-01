ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Hits New 1-Year High at $18.07

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.07 and last traded at $17.97, with a volume of 14625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of ARC Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th.

ARC Resources Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.15.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The energy company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 28.19% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ARC Resources Ltd. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

ARC Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.1256 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.86%. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.89%.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

