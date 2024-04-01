Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Shares Down 1.7%

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.01 and last traded at $13.02. Approximately 1,145,482 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 4,782,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ABR shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded Arbor Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arbor Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABR

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance

Arbor Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 36.02 and a current ratio of 36.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 97.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William C. Green purchased 10,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $132,002.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 162,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,120.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 13,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 93,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. 57.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arbor Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.