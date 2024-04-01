apricus wealth LLC Sells 87,959 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

apricus wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 89.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,959 shares during the quarter. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 22.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,931,000 after purchasing an additional 28,563,749 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $199,052,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,395,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth $76,650,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 26.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,614,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PLTR. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.35.

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $2,640,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,992,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $64,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,783 shares in the company, valued at $3,234,614.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 120,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $2,640,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 181,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,992,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,455,273 shares of company stock valued at $184,293,942 over the last three months. 13.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PLTR traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.64. 20,663,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,982,500. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.16. The company has a market capitalization of $50.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 255.70, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 2.78.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $608.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.48 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 6.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

