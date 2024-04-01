apricus wealth LLC Sells 1,325 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

apricus wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the period. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after acquiring an additional 162,944 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,284,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,727,000 after acquiring an additional 31,412 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 85,116.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,830 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,525,000 after acquiring an additional 139,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,531,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,733,000 after purchasing an additional 197,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SJM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.20.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In other news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total value of $399,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,192.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of SJM stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $124.78. 135,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,258,213. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $107.33 and a 12-month high of $159.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.21.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently -481.81%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.