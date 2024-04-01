apricus wealth LLC Increases Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

apricus wealth LLC lifted its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Unilever comprises about 2.3% of apricus wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the first quarter worth about $244,998,000. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 51.5% in the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 4.0% in the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Unilever by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 19,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on UL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Unilever Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Unilever stock traded down $0.45 on Monday, reaching $49.74. The stock had a trading volume of 194,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,724,667. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.73. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $46.16 and a 1 year high of $55.99.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.4582 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Further Reading

