apricus wealth LLC Has $3.69 Million Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

apricus wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Toyota Motor comprises about 2.8% of apricus wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $3,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 1.5% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Toyota Motor by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toyota Motor stock traded down $10.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $241.55. The company had a trading volume of 186,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,112. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12-month low of $133.02 and a 12-month high of $255.23. The company has a market capitalization of $327.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $230.00 and its 200-day moving average is $200.29.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $3.15. The business had revenue of $81.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.72 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 10.22%. Equities research analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 23.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

