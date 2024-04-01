apricus wealth LLC Has $3.36 Million Stock Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

apricus wealth LLC increased its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Unum Group accounts for 2.6% of apricus wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $3,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in Unum Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Unum Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Unum Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UNM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $2,457,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,922,409.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,018,100 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Stock Performance

UNM traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,211. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Unum Group has a one year low of $38.34 and a one year high of $54.06. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.30.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Unum Group will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 22.50%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

