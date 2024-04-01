apricus wealth LLC Has $2.52 Million Stock Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

apricus wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,405 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the period. TC Energy accounts for about 1.9% of apricus wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in TC Energy by 149.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TC Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in TC Energy by 158.3% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on TRP shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on TC Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays increased their target price on TC Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on TC Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.83.

TC Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRP traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.99. 236,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,553,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $42.76. The company has a market cap of $39.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.84.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. TC Energy had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.714 per share. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 140.39%.

TC Energy Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

