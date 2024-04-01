apricus wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

apricus wealth LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GDXJ. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 653.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,024,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,753,665. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $30.46 and a 52-week high of $43.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.40 and a 200 day moving average of $34.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.06.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

