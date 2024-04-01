apricus wealth LLC Acquires 7,001 Shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

apricus wealth LLC increased its holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 70.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,001 shares during the period. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Bunge Global by 169.8% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in Bunge Global by 533.3% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Bunge Global in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bunge Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BG traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $102.81. 195,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,799,316. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Bunge Global SA has a 1 year low of $86.10 and a 1 year high of $116.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.64.

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.89. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. Bunge Global’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bunge Global SA will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BG has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $141.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Bunge Global in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bunge Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.44.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

