Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Shares Gap Down to $6.80

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.80, but opened at $6.00. Applied Therapeutics shares last traded at $6.31, with a volume of 687,581 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Applied Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Applied Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Applied Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Applied Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.60.

Get Applied Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on APLT

Applied Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $670.26 million, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.40.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of ($0.67) million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Applied Therapeutics

In related news, insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 110,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $597,233.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,031,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,559,984.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Leslie D. Funtleyder sold 28,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $154,838.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,389.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 110,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $597,233.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,031,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,559,984.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 458,104 shares of company stock worth $2,469,181 in the last 90 days. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLT. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Applied Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 106,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Applied Therapeutics by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 120,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 11,826 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is AT-007 (also called govorestat) that has completed phase 3 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids, for treating enzyme sorbitol dehydrogenase, and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.